Video: Festive rush in Hyderabad markets as Ramzan crosses halfway mark

Hyderabad: Hyderabad markets have started witnessing a festive rush as the holy month of Ramzan crosses the halfway mark.

With the completion of 16 days of the holy month, many people are seen shopping late at night at various places in the city.

Huge rush at Charminar

At Charminar, which is famously known for shopping, many people are seen shopping for Eid-ul-Fitr late at night.

The shops located near the historical monuments are staying open until early morning.

Many people start shopping after Iftar and continue until Sehr the next morning, as various restaurants make special arrangements for it.

The last date of the holy month in the city can be either March 30 or 31 and the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated either on March 31 or April 1.

Although the Telangana government has listed the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday on March 31, the date of the festival depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

In view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, residents of Hyderabad are seen gearing up for the festival.