They are staying on roadsides at night and moving around markets, colonies, mosques, and other crowded places during the daytime.

Hyderabad sees rise in beggars from other states during Ramzan.

Hyderabad is witnessing a rise in beggars during the holy month of Ramzan as thousands of beggars have come to the city from different parts of Telangana and neighboring Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as well.

They are staying on roadsides at night and moving around markets, colonies, mosques, and other crowded places during the daytime, asking for donations.

Beggars get more money during Ramzan in Hyderabad

During Ramzan, Muslims, due to the belief that the act of charity carries more good deeds, never turn away beggars who knock at their doors or approach them in the market or at the entrance to mosques.

According to the local administration, thousands of beggars come to Hyderabad during Ramzan to collect money, groceries, clothes, and other donations made by wealthy families.

Rise in demand for coins

To donate to the beggars, people arrange coins from different places.

This has not only resulted in a rise in beggars but also an increase in demand for coins in the market.

As per information, these beggars also sell the change to shop owners and businesses in the market.

Ahead of Ramzan, they also gather information about the places where the distribution of zakat will take place and collect enough money and groceries for the next 4-6 months.

