South Indian actor Fahadh Faasil was recently spotted shooting at Numaish in Hyderabad

Fahadh Faasil at Hyderabad's Numaish
Hyderabad: The 85th All India Industrial Exhibition aka Numaish, is currently underway at Nampally here. It has been trending on social media for its shopping zones, food and entertainment. This year, however, the exhibition has grabbed attention for an unusual reason, a movie shoot taking place amid the massive crowds.

South Indian actor Fahadh Faasil was recently spotted shooting at Numaish in Hyderabad. Known for his acclaimed performances in films such as Pushpa, Bangalore Days, and Super Deluxe, the actor’s presence surprised visitors. While many initially failed to recognise him, fans soon caught on, recorded videos and shared them on Instagram.

Several videos from the spot have gone viral, showing the actor filming a scene aboard Numaish’s iconic toy train.

While it is not yet known which project Fahadh Faasil was shooting for, film shoots at Numaish are considered uncommon due to the scale of the crowds.

On the professional front, the actor has Don’t Trouble The Trouble, Karate Chandran and Patriot lined up next, with the Numaish shoot speculated to be for one of these upcoming films.

