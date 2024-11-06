Video: Fire breaks out at factory in Hyderabad’s Nandigama

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Kamson Hygiene Industry in Nandigama, Rangareddy district on Tuesday, November 5.

The blaze was reportedly caused due to a short circuit. The fire began in a newly constructed shed and quickly spread, engulfing the ground-level facilities and causing substantial property damage. Witnesses described the blaze as intense, with flames visible from far away.

No casualties have been reported after the fire incident as employees managed to evacuate the premises in time, according to local residents. Five fire engines were deployed at the scene. They worked through the night to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby industries.

Fire officials are making efforts to extinguish the flames completely, while an investigation is underway to confirm more details on the cause and assess the extent of the damage.