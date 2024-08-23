Video: Fire breaks out at Paradise Hotel in Secunderabad

News Desk |   Updated: 23rd August 2024 9:05 pm IST
Fire breaks out at Paradise Hotel in Secunderabad
Fire tenders at Paradise Hotel in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Friday, August 23, at the renowned Paradise Hotel in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, causing panic among customers and staff.

The incident occurred when flames and thick smoke were spotted, prompting diners to abandon their meals and rush outside in fear.

Upon receiving reports of the fire, firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and worked to extinguish the flames. The swift response from emergency services and the hotel’s management facilitated the safe evacuation of all present.

Paradise Hotel is well-known for its biryani and attracts a large number of visitors.

Local authorities are expected to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess any potential damage.

Further details awaited.

