Video: Fire breaks out at Paradise Hotel in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Friday, August 23, at the renowned Paradise Hotel in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, causing panic among customers and staff.

The incident occurred when flames and thick smoke were spotted, prompting diners to abandon their meals and rush outside in fear.

Upon receiving reports of the fire, firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and worked to extinguish the flames. The swift response from emergency services and the hotel’s management facilitated the safe evacuation of all present.

Causing panic among the customers and staff, when a sudden #fire broke out at the popular #ParadiseHotel in #Secunderabad, #Hyderabad . As soon as spotted the flames and smoke, the Customers abandoned their meals and rushed… pic.twitter.com/lENar0RxBL — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 23, 2024

Paradise Hotel is well-known for its biryani and attracts a large number of visitors.

Local authorities are expected to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess any potential damage.

Further details awaited.