Video: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant at Vivekanand Colony in Kukatpally on Thursday midnight.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the restaurant, Pallavi Restaurant, had only a few customers at the time of the incident.

Cause of fire accident at restaurant in Kukatpally

Authorities suspect that the fire might have been triggered due to an LPG leakage.

According to the police, the hotel staff noticed flames and smoke coming from the kitchen and alerted the fire department and law enforcement.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread further.

Major mishap prevented

As per officials, a major fire mishap was prevented due to the quick response of the police and staff of the restaurant in Kukatpally.

LPG cylinders stored in the cooking area were quickly moved to a safer location. It minimized the risk of explosions and further damage.

Following the incident, Kukatpally police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Authorities are also likely to review fire safety measures in local restaurants to prevent similar occurrences in the future.