Video: Fire breaks out at second-hand car showroom in Hyderabad

Police said that there were about 20 to 30 cars in the garage at the time the fire broke out

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 31st May 2023 8:04 am IST
car showroom in Hyderabad
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a car showroom in LB Nagar in Telangana’s Hyderabad district, police said.

According to the police, a huge fire broke out in the garage of a second-had car showroom in LB Nagar Police Station limits.

“The fire broke out around 9 pm on Tuesday at a second-hand car showroom beside BVK cinemas, LB Nagar, Hyderabad. The loss of property is yet to be determined. No loss of life has been reported. The fire personnel have reached the spot and the efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control,” LB Nagar Circle Inspector Anji Reddy said.

MS Education Academy

The police added that there were about 20 to 30 cars in the garage at the time the fire broke out. The locals informed the police about the fire when it started spreading, officials said.

The police suspect that since cylinders were kept in the garage, loud noises were heard while the fire was raging.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 31st May 2023 8:04 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button