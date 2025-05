Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a building near Gol Masjid under Afzalgunj Police Station limits.

Firefighters responded quickly, rescued trapped individuals and prevented the blaze from spreading to shops on the lower floors.

The fire brigade arrived within minutes and deployed hoses and ladders to contain the fire in the building near Gol Masjid in Hyderabad. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

No casualties have been reported.