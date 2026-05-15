Video: Fire breaks out in Hyderabad-Jaipur train at Nampally railway station

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in a train scheduled to depart from Hyderabad’s Nampally railway station on the evening of Friday, May 15.
The incident took place in the B1 and B2 AC 3-tier coaches of the Hyderabad-Jaipur Special Train.
According to the South Central Railway (SCR), the fire was noticed at around 6:45 pm while the empty train was being placed on the platform at Hyderabad station.
The Hyderabad-Jaipur Special Train was scheduled to depart at 7:50 pm.
Railway officials said no passengers were inside the affected coaches when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The fire was brought under control immediately by railway authorities and emergency teams.
SCR officials also confirmed that the affected coaches were detached from the train after the incident.