Video: Fire breaks out in Hyderabad-Jaipur train at Nampally railway station

The Special Train was scheduled to depart at 7:50 pm.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2026 9:15 pm IST
Hyderabad-Jaipur train
Video: Fire breaks out in Hyderabad-Jaipur train at Nampally railway station

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in a train scheduled to depart from Hyderabad’s Nampally railway station on the evening of Friday, May 15.

The incident took place in the B1 and B2 AC 3-tier coaches of the Hyderabad-Jaipur Special Train.

According to the South Central Railway (SCR), the fire was noticed at around 6:45 pm while the empty train was being placed on the platform at Hyderabad station.

Subhan Bakery

The Hyderabad-Jaipur Special Train was scheduled to depart at 7:50 pm.

Railway officials said no passengers were inside the affected coaches when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire was brought under control immediately by railway authorities and emergency teams.

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SCR officials also confirmed that the affected coaches were detached from the train after the incident.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2026 9:15 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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