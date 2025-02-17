Video: Fire breaks out in residential building in Dubai Marina

Dubai: A fire broke out in a 29-storey residential building in Dubai Marina on Monday afternoon, February 17.

Pictures and videos shared on social media showed thick smoke billowing from Dream Tower A, which is located near the Jumeirah Lakes Towers Tram Station.

Emergency teams arrived promptly and extinguished the fire. Meanwhile, residents evacuated from the affected building, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Dubai-based Hyderabadi expat woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, described the situation, saying, “Around 12:20 pm UAE time, I saw smoke as I was walking to the metro station. The civil defence arrived very quickly.”

Dubai Civil Defense has not yet issued an official statement regarding the cause of the fire, nor have they provided details on any injuries or further developments in the investigation.