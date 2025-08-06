Video: Fire breaks out in RTC bus in Hyderabad, tragedy averted

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus caught fire at Bahadurpura junction in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 6, leaving commuters and passersby in a state of panic. Fortunately, there were no casualties as all the passengers were rescued safely due to the quick action by vigilant locals.

The accident took place in an RTC bus running from Afzalgunj to Kothur. Witnesses told the media that smoke started emanating from the bus near the engine, attributed to a short circuit.

Also Read LKG student injured at Hyderabad school; parents say teacher hit him with tiffin

Onlookers alert driver

Fire soon followed, but good Samaritans of Hyderabad intervened, alerted the driver, and managed to stop the vehicle.

The passengers were evacuated immediately, and residents put out the flames with water. The blaze was subdued, although parts of the bus may have been damaged.

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus caught fire at Bahadurpura junction in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 6, leaving commuters and passersby in a state of panic. Fortunately, there were no casualties as all the passengers were rescued safely due to the quick… pic.twitter.com/dqgS62ErGa — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 6, 2025

RTC bus catches fire in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam

This incident follows a similar case in April 2025, when an RTC bus caught fire near Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam due to an engine malfunction. Passengers managed to escape unharmed due to the driver’s quick action.

The frequent fire accidents in RTC buses in Hyderabad have drawn attention to the state-run transport fleet’s maintenance and safety standards.

The authorities are being urged to carry out instant technical checks and retire or upgrade older buses to prevent fatal accidents.