Video: Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad comments on Ram Temple

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad triggered controversy as he made comments about the Ram Temple. He alleged, ‘Hindus visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims.’

Following his remarks, numerous netizens began slamming him.

After Javed Miandad’s video of the controversial comment went viral, many targeted him. One individual wrote, “Then, according to this logic, this man’s entire country will forever be a Hindu country. Jaddon ki Har mitti mein hamare sanskrati hai.”

Then as per this logic – this man's entire country forever & ever will be a Hindu country. Jaddon ki Har mitti mein hamare sanskrati hai. — SinSinWati (@Sinsinwati) November 17, 2023

Another netizen commented, “By his logic, every Muslim who went to pray there came out as a Hindu because originally, it was a temple before a mosque.”

By his logic every muslim that went to pray there came out as a Hindu because originally it was a temple before mosque 🤡 — Trigger Warning (@IQtan90) November 17, 2023

Following are some other reactions on Javed Miandad’s comments on Ram Temple

Difference between Javed Miandad and us: his ancestors succumbed to the sword of barbarians, ours stood up. — Market Sniper (@ClownPrinceG) November 17, 2023

Let us convert all Mosques into Mandirs. Then kaafirs will visit them and become Muslims . What an idea sir ji! 👍 — Amber Nerd (@sparkler_sqaud) November 17, 2023

First floor of Ram Temple to be ready by Jan 2024

Meanwhile, the first floor of the Ram temple is expected to be inaugurated on January 22 next year during the consecration of Ram Lalla at the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum in Ayodhya.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set a deadline to complete the construction of the first floor by December 31 this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

The temple will open for devotees from the next day.

As the temple is set to open for devotees next year, Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad’s statement has triggered reactions.