Video: Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad comments on Ram Temple

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad triggered controversy as he made comments about the Ram Temple. He alleged, ‘Hindus visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims.’
Following his remarks, numerous netizens began slamming him.
Netizens react on Javed Miandad’s comments
After Javed Miandad’s video of the controversial comment went viral, many targeted him. One individual wrote, “Then, according to this logic, this man’s entire country will forever be a Hindu country. Jaddon ki Har mitti mein hamare sanskrati hai.”
Another netizen commented, “By his logic, every Muslim who went to pray there came out as a Hindu because originally, it was a temple before a mosque.”
Following are some other reactions on Javed Miandad’s comments on Ram Temple
First floor of Ram Temple to be ready by Jan 2024
Meanwhile, the first floor of the Ram temple is expected to be inaugurated on January 22 next year during the consecration of Ram Lalla at the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum in Ayodhya.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set a deadline to complete the construction of the first floor by December 31 this year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.
The temple will open for devotees from the next day.
As the temple is set to open for devotees next year, Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad’s statement has triggered reactions.