Video: Four-foot Rock Python found near City College in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A four-foot Rock Python was spotted near the City College in Hyderabad’s Hussaini Alam on Tuesday, September 30. It was moving to a nearby residential area, alleged locals.

On information, snake catcher Syed Taqi tries to catch the reptile. A video of him catching its tail and the aggressive reaction of the reptile has emerged on social media platforms.

Few more visuals of the rescued snake have emerged on social media platforms.



The python was later put in a bag and will be released in a forest by the Friends of Snakes Society. The Musi River and its surrounding areas are home to various species of snakes. Snake spotting is frequent during monsoons.

In February, a snake was spotted near an engineering college in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda. The incident occurred at the Mahavir Engineering College at Bandlaguda after students spotted the reptile moving on the campus and alerted the security guard.