Video: Frog leg found in samosa at sweet shop in Ghaziabad

In a disturbing incident from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a customer discovered a frog leg inside a samosa purchased from Bikaner Sweets. The incident, captured in a video, has sparked immediate action and heightened concerns over food safety at the popular establishment.



The video reveals the customer displaying the frog leg inside the samosa, followed by footage of the Bikaner Sweets outlet.

It shows the customer and others confronting the shop staff and demanding to speak with the owner, leading to an immediate response and heightened scrutiny of the establishment’s food safety practices.

In response to the incident, authorities have arrested the shopkeeper and an investigation is underway to determine how the frog leg ended up in the food.

In another incident raising concerns regarding food safety in Hyderabad, a customer found an insect from a masala dosa served by a pure vegetarian restaurant, Sri Raghavendra Udupi Veg Hotel, at Pillar No 106, Warangal Highway, Peerzadiguda on Friday, August 23.

In a video shared on social media, a couple having breakfast at a restaurant in Hyderabad found an insect in the masala of the dish they were served.

Netizens react

Responding to the incident, some X users expressed disbelief, with one remarking, “This is such a big shop; it seems like a conspiracy to ruin it. How could a frog leg end up in a samosa?”

Another user commented, “There’s something wrong with fast food—there’s always something unwanted, whether it’s a cockroach, lizard, or rat. Avoid these places and stick to fruits and juices.”

A third user criticised the shop’s hygiene, saying, “How can a shopkeeper be so careless? Frog legs in samosas pose a serious health risk. The police and food department acted swiftly, and that’s commendable.”



