Video: GHMC removes makeshift shops in Hyderabad’s Aramghar

Hyderabad: The town planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished makeshift shops at Aramghar on Saturday, November 22.

The operation was carried out at the Aramghar -Rajendranagar X roads amid police cover. Videos shared on social media show a bulldozer demolishing a makeshift shop.

The GHMC said that the action was taken to clear the pedestrian spaces. The civic body conducts such operations on regularly.

Previous incident

In May 2025, the GHMC demolished footpath encroachments in Asifnagar towards Jhirra Road. The GHMC razed extensions of shops, restaurants, etc, on the footpath, including a pan shop outside the City Diamond Hotel in Asifnagar and encroachments outside the Gowtham Model School in the demolition drive.

In January 2025, The Masjid-e-Saleha Wuzu Khana, located in Hashamabad of Chandrayangutta of Hyderabad, was demolished by the GHMC as part of its demolition drives against road encroachments.

The Wuzu Khana, which was constructed outside the Masjid-e-Saleha, was removed using a bulldozer.

“The officials did not spare the wuzu khana and masjid. The demolition destroyed everything. Who should we approach?” alleged one local resident.

The demolition drive targeted Chandrayangutta’s localities including Hashamabad and Bandlaguda in Hyderabad. Encroachments made by roadside shops and restaurants were razed down, under the supervision of police and GHMC officials.