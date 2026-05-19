Video: Govinda’s bodyguard misbehaves with female fan, actor reacts

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Govinda recently found himself in the middle of chaos after a fan-crowd situation turned tense outside an event in Mumbai. A video from the venue is now going viral on social media, showing the actor apologising with folded hands after his bodyguard allegedly pushed a fan while trying to control the crowd.

Govinda’s bodyguard pushes fan during crowd chaos

Govinda attended the grand finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4 as the chief guest. As soon as the actor stepped out of the venue, fans and paparazzi rushed towards him to click photos and videos.

Big Fight 🔴#Govinda 's bodyguard pushed a fan, the crowd got angry and the actor had to apologize with folded hands, saying, "Sir, let it be.. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AOY4E6N98u — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) May 18, 2026

During the heavy crowd rush, one of Govinda’s bodyguards allegedly pushed a fan and a paparazzo while trying to make space for the actor. This quickly led to an argument, with people in the crowd questioning the security guard’s behaviour.

In the viral video, a person can be heard shouting, “Aap haath kyun laga rahe hain?” after the alleged pushing incident. The atmosphere became tense within seconds as people gathered around the actor.

Govinda apologises with folded hands

Seeing the situation getting out of control, Govinda personally stepped in to calm everyone down. The veteran actor was seen apologising to the angry crowd and paparazzi.

According to videos circulating online, Govinda folded his hands and politely said, “Sir, let it be.” He also tried to cool down his security guard and asked everyone to relax before leaving the venue.

His humble reaction has won praise from fans on social media. Many users appreciated the way Govinda handled the matter calmly instead of ignoring the issue.

Govinda remains one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy stars. He became famous with blockbuster films like Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu and Partner.

The actor was last seen in Rangeela Raja and is reportedly listening to new film scripts for his comeback.