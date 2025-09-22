Video: Gujarat woman dances in demonic makeup at garba

During a Navaratri celebration in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, a woman dressed in black with a white scarf and demonic makeup sparked an online debate, with many pointing out the outfit demeaned Christianity and Islam

A video has emerged showing the woman dancing to the beat of garba along with others. Although surrounding people are seen in various costumes, the woman’s outfit was seen as controversial due to its similarities to the burqa and the dress worn by Christian nuns.

During a Navratri celebration in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, a woman dressed in black with a white scarf and demonic makeup sparked an online debate, with many pointing out the outfit demeaned Christianity and Islam.



Many pointed out that she was dressed as, Valek, a Goetic… pic.twitter.com/4PqmcH2XyS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 22, 2025

Many pointed out that she was dressed as, Valek, a Goetic demon, but popularly known as the demon nun in The Conjuring horror movie franchise.

The video has resulted in users sharing their thoughts, from amusement to criticism. While drawing similarities to the make-up and costume of Valek, one user commented, “Not a Muslim woman, this is the witch from The Nun movie.

One user has called for her arrest, “Who (are)r involved in this incident, please arrest them because this is India, respect all religions…”

Navratri is a nine-day celebration honouring nine different forms of Godess Durga, also known as Mother Divine. The tenth day is celebrated as Vijayadashami in some parts of India.