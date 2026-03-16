Video: Guv unveils statue of ‘Telangana Thalli’ in legislature premises

'Telangana Thalli' was a symbolic figure that inspired protagonists during the statehood agitation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 12:58 pm IST
Telangana government officials and dignitaries unveil the Telangana Thalli statue at the legislature prem.
Guv unveils statue of 'Telangana Thalli' in legislature premises

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday, March 16, unveiled the ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue in the state legislature premises.

Legisative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legisative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues were present on the occasion.

‘Telangana Thalli’ (Mother Telangana) was a symbolic figure that inspired protagonists during the statehood agitation.

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On 9 December 2024, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue in the state secretariat premises.

The opposition BRS had attacked the Congress government for unveiling a new design of Mother Telangana, different from the one used by the regional party.

CM Reddy charged that after the formation of Telangana in 2014, the then rulers (BRS) did not unveil any official image of Mother Telangana and neglected it, he said.

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“Telangana Thalli was discriminated for 10 years,” Revanth Reddy claimed.

The image finalised by the government represents the aspiration of ‘bahujans’ who fought for Telangana statehood, he had said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 12:58 pm IST

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