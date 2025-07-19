Video: Heavy rains in Hyderabad trigger wall collapse; car narrowly escapes

The occupants of the car had a miraculous escape after the wall crumbled due to the heavy rainfall.

Published: 19th July 2025 9:54 am IST
Heavy rains in Hyderabad trigger wall collapse
Car narrowly escapes (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Heavy rains in Hyderabad have resulted in the collapse of a compound wall at the CRPF campus in Barkas. The incident nearly crushed a passing car.

The incident which is caught on CCTV shows the vehicle narrowly escaping as debris crashes down.

Close call amid heavy rains in Hyderabad

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the incident has raised concerns about structural safety during the ongoing monsoon season.

IMD forecasts more rains in Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rains in Hyderabad till July 21. It has also forecasted thundershowers with gusty winds in the city.

A yellow alert has been issued to warn the residents of heavy rains and waterlogging.

Rising water levels in Hussain Sagar

The continuous rains have pushed Hussain Sagar close to its full tank level (FTL).

Authorities are monitoring the situation as further downpours could lead to overflow. Additionally, the Musi River is also expected to rise.

As more rains are expected in Hyderabad, the residents need to be alert.

