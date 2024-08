Dehradun: A helicopter being airlifted by an MI-17 chopper of the defence forces crashed in the hills near Kedarnath on Saturday morning after the towing rope snapped mid-air.

There are no reports of any casualties so far.

A video clip of the incident was made available by PTI Videos.

Further details are awaited.