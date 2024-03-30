Video: Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana meets Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2024 6:23 pm IST
New Delhi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren met jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal here on Saturday.

Kalpna Soren met Sunita Kejriwal at Delhi Chief Minister’s residence on 6 Flagstaff Road. The meeting between the two lasted for 15-20 minutes, officials said.

Hemant Soren is behind bars after his arrest in January by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam in Jharkhand.

Kalpna Soren along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is scheduled to attend the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders’ rally, which was announced after the AAP national convener Kejriwal’s arrest, on Sunday.

Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to take part in the rally, AAP leaders said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government.

