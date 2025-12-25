Video: Hindutva group disrupts Christian prayer meet in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: In yet another targeted attack towards the Christian community, Hindutva members disrupted a prayer programme in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area, alleging forced religious conversion.

A video of one of their member, Satyanishta Arya, visibly hyped up, is seen confronting a Christian priest and members of the congregation. He repeatedly interrupts the prayer meeting and questions the priest about Christian religious texts. When the priest responds that the Bible includes the Gospel of John, the man allegedly launches into a tirade, making derogatory remarks about Christianity and its scriptures.

जैसे जैसे क्रिसमस का त्यौहार नज़दीक आ रहा है देश के कई राज्यों में इस तरह की हिंसक घटनाएं बढ़ती जा रही हैं, इस वीडियो में मौजूद अपराधियों के मन में ईसाइयों के प्रति कितनी नफ़रत भरी है।@narendramodi जी ये कैसा देश बना रहे हैं आप ??



क्या इन अपराधियों पर NSA जैसा क़ानून लागू होगा… pic.twitter.com/O2g8Oiir9T — Imran Pratapgarhi (@ShayarImran) December 23, 2025

The video further shows him chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” repeatedly mocking Christian beliefs, including the virgin birth of Jesus and ridiculing references to the Holy Spirit.

He also calls Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind national president Maulana Mehmood Madani, “anti-national” and demands his arrest.

Following the video’s circulation, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Division, clarified that the individual involved is not a resident of Karnataka. “A non-cognisable report (NCR) has been registered at the Koramangala police station for further proceedings,” said an officer.