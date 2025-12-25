Video: Hindutva group disrupts Christian prayer meet in Bengaluru

They repeatedly mocking Christian beliefs, including the virgin birth of Jesus and ridiculing references to the Holy Spirit.

Hyderabad: In yet another targeted attack towards the Christian community, Hindutva members disrupted a prayer programme in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area, alleging forced religious conversion.

A video of one of their member, Satyanishta Arya, visibly hyped up, is seen confronting a Christian priest and members of the congregation. He repeatedly interrupts the prayer meeting and questions the priest about Christian religious texts. When the priest responds that the Bible includes the Gospel of John, the man allegedly launches into a tirade, making derogatory remarks about Christianity and its scriptures.

The video further shows him chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” repeatedly mocking Christian beliefs, including the virgin birth of Jesus and ridiculing references to the Holy Spirit.

He also calls Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind national president Maulana Mehmood Madani, “anti-national” and demands his arrest.

Following the video’s circulation, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Division, clarified that the individual involved is not a resident of Karnataka. “A non-cognisable report (NCR) has been registered at the Koramangala police station for further proceedings,” said an officer.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th December 2025 11:28 pm IST

