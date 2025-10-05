Video: Hindutva group disrupts Miss Rishikesh audition, models stand their ground

An audition for the Miss Rishikesh fashion show, held at a hotel in Uttarakhand, was interrupted by members of a Hindutva organisation who asked the participants to leave the premises, claiming it was “against their culture.”

A heated argument ensued between model aspirants, allegedly wearing western attire, and members of the Hindu Raksha Sangathan, who alleged the “environment was spoiled because of them.” A video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media platforms.

An audition for the Miss Rishikesh fashion show, held at a hotel in Uttarakhand, was interrupted by members of a Hindutva organisation who asked the participants to leave the premises, claiming it was "against their culture."

A heated argument ensued between model aspirants,… pic.twitter.com/3toy5VGL5D — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 5, 2025

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Hindu Raksha Sangathan president Raghavendra entered the room and ordered the auditions to stop. They asked the participants to go home.

One of the participants courageously stood up and confronted him, stating they were no one to stop them from working. When she called out why they failed to shut down cigarettes and liquor shops in the town, Raghavendra said, “You don’t tell me what to do.”

She snapped back, saying, “Then you also don’t tell us what to do. Let us do our work. I am sorry.”

The worker makes another accusation that they are responsible for women eloping from their houses in Uttarakhand. The woman bravely replies, “You are no one telling this. Who are you?”

As the argument escalated, organisers tried to reason with the Hindutva worker that the participants were not forced into this and their parents had no objection. However, the worker remains adamant and refuses to listen.

The video has gained instant virality, with many praising the brave girl for standing up to the Hindutva worker and moral policing.

“Moral policing has become a new norm in India. Miss India could have been banned from the court if he had any problems with such events, and Miss Rishikesh would have been banned automatically as well,” said one X user; while another X user said, “brave girls, we need more of such youngsters to shut these idiots up.”

Another said, “If you were protesting while wearing a dhoti-kurta and khadau, it would make sense that you’re trying to save the culture. Pant-shirt is not our culture, nor are sport shoes; it’s just like how Modi ji speaks into a foreign mic saying “adopt swadeshi.” Like guru, like disciple, “asking for mangoes but showing pebbles.”

Another called out the Hindutva workers hypocrisy, “These Hindutva contractors manage to get through even when everyone says that everyone is doing as they please, so I don’t know what their problem is. Foreign tourists are just there, but their rules don’t apply to them.”

Another said, “Give them some proper work. The roads are in bad shape, the state of education is terrible, there’s domestic violence, rape, corruption, cleanliness issues, etc. Are there no other issues? These days, anyone is talking nonsense in the name of this party. And this government won’t say anything because these are the very people who bring them votes.”

