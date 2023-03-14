Video: Horrific accident in Telangana leaves two dead, one critically injured

Hyderabad: In a horrific accident, two persons lost their lives and one received serious injuries when two bikes collided head-on in Karimnagar district, Telangana.

The CCTV footage of the accident revealed that the accident occurred when a bike at high speed hit another bike that suddenly turn right. After hitting it, the bike collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

Due to the head-on collision, two persons lost their lives and one received critical injuries. In the accident one more person received minor injuries.

#CCTV:

#CCTV:

In a horrific #RoadAccident, 2 people died and 2 injured, one of them critical, after a bike at #HighSpeed, hits a bike who suddenly turns right and collides with another bike, near Kurikyala in #Gangadhara mandal of #Karimnagar dist.

Four killed in accident in Nizamabad, Telangana

In yet another road accident that took place in the Nizamabad district of Telangana state, four people, including a teenager lost their lives on Monday morning.

The victims were identified as Neradi Ganesh (15), Neradi Aditya (25), Sai Ram (27), and Prakash (28). Three of them were from Kondalwadi village in Maharashtra, while one hailed from the Dubba area of the Nizamabad district.

All of them were traveling from Hyderabad to their hometown when the driver lost control of the car and collided with a container truck on National Highway 44 at Chandrayanpalli Tanda of Indalwai Mandal. The impact of the collision was so severe that all four were killed on the spot.

Later, the police shifted the bodies to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital and informed their family members.

These tragic accidents highlight the importance of safe driving and adhering to traffic rules to prevent such unfortunate incidents.