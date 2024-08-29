Video: Huge crowd outside Nagarjuna’s home in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Today, August 29, 2024, marks the 65th birthday of one of Tollywood’s most loved actors, Nagarjuna Akkineni. On his special occasion, fans from all over the country gathered outside his home in Hyderabad to show their love and admiration.

Videos of Nagarjuna stepping out to greet his fans have gone viral, showing the deep connection he shares with them.

More About Nagarjuna Akkineni

Born on August 29, 1959, in Chennai, Nagarjuna has become a big name not just in South Indian cinema but also in Bollywood. Known for his charming presence and great acting skills, he has won the hearts of millions of fans across the country.

Throughout his career, Nagarjuna has starred in many blockbuster movies that have made him one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema. His 1989 film Shiva, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, brought him national fame. Nagarjuna also made his mark in Bollywood with the 1992 film Khuda Gawah, where he starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan. His role in the movie was highly appreciated, proving that his talent was recognized across India.

Mass Movie Re-release

To celebrate his birthday, Nagarjuna’s blockbuster film Mass is re-released in theaters, giving fans a chance to enjoy one of his most famous movies on the big screen again.

Nagarjuna’s contribution to Tollywood cinema goes beyond acting. He is also a successful producer, businessman, and philanthropist. He co-owns Annapurna Studios, one of the leading production houses in Telugu cinema, and has produced several hit films.

He has also made a significant impact on television, hosting popular shows like the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss Telugu.

Over the years, Nagarjuna has won many awards, including two National Film Awards, nine Nandi Awards, and three Filmfare Awards South. He was honored with the Padma Shri in 1996, one of India’s highest civilian awards.

On his work front, he will soon be seen in the movie Kubera, where he will star alongside Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, this upcoming film has created a lot of buzz, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release.