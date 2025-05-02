Video: Hyderabad’s Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover goes dark

Hyderabad: The Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover which is the second longest flyover in Hyderabad turned dark on Thursday night due to malfunctioning streetlights.

Due to the malfunction, a major section of the flyover became a dangerous dark zone for commuters. This is not the first time. Earlier too, a section of the flyover had turned dark.

Many avoid taking Hyderabad’s Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover

Many commuters are already unable to use the flyover as it starts from Zoo Park and ends at Aramgarh, giving no option to people who go to places in between the two areas.

Due to the frequent malfunctioning of the streetlights, more people are avoiding the flyover to reduce the risk of accidents.

Apart from this, the signal at the Aramgarh crossroad is posing another inconvenience to commuters coming from Zoo Park, whether using the flyover or the road beneath it. The signal duration is only a few seconds which is increasing traffic congestion at the crossroads.

Second largest flyover needs attention

The long-awaited Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover in Hyderabad was inaugurated on January 6 by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi also attended the event.

However, despite the long wait, commuters are struggling either due to the short signal time or the flyover frequently turning dark at night.

Apart from this, the slow progress of ramp construction is failing to provide the expected ease in traffic congestion at areas like Aramgarh, Shastripuram, Kalapathar, Darul Uloom, Shivrampally and Hassannagar.

It remains to be seen how authorities address the issues being faced by commuters on Hyderabad’s Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover.