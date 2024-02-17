Video: Hyderabad cops perform CPR on man who hanged self, save life

Published: 17th February 2024 9:08 pm IST
Hyderabad police performing a CPR on a person who was found hanging

Hyderabad: City police, on Saturday, February 17, saved a man’s life by conducting CPR on him. The man was found hanging by a tree.

According to reports, Santhosh Mukherjee, a resident of West Bengal, was seen walking outskirts of Ibrahimpatnam village. It is alleged that he intended to die by suicide.

On information, a five-member police team conducted a search operation and found Mukerjee hanging on a tree. Nearby locals had presumed him dead.

Mukherjee was immediately brought down by the police team who conducted CPR and brought him back to life.

He is presently out of danger, police said.

