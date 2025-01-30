Video: Hyderabad doctor alleges harassment by in-laws, attempts suicide

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of alleged harassment by in-laws and husband, a doctor in Hyderabad recently attempted suicide.

Currently, the woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Hyderabad doctor’s emotional, physical suffering

The woman who is identified as Pranitha has recorded a video before attempting to die by suicide.

In the video, she spoke about the alleged immense emotional and physical abuse she had endured from her family.

She described the relentless mistreatment and expressed her inability to cope with the situation any longer.

Medical intervention

Following the suicide attempt by consuming pills, Pranitha was immediately taken to Jeevan Hospital in Karmanghat.

She is currently being monitored by doctors. Timely medical intervention played a crucial role in saving her life.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the case to uncover the complete details of the alleged harassment.