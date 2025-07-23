Video: Hyderabad family terrified as ganja-addled youth attempts attack

Hyderabad: A family in Hyderabad faced a horrifying ordeal when a ganja-addicted youth suddenly stopped their moving car and climbed onto it.

The incident that created chaos on a busy road occurred in Moosapet.

Ganja-induced chaos on Hyderabad streets

According to eyewitnesses, the youth who was visibly under the influence of ganja abruptly blocked the car of the family. He then jumped onto its roof.

Terrified passengers were heard screaming for help. It obstructed the flow of traffic. Onlookers were seen recording the bizarre scene on their phones.

Viral video sparks public safety concerns

The footage quickly spread across social media and triggered concerns over ganja-related public disturbances in Hyderabad.

Locals claim that drug abuse is escalating in the area and it leading to dangerous and unpredictable behavior.