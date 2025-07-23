Heavy rains to continue till July 25, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains to continue in various districts of Telangana till Friday, July 25.

It has also issued an orange alert for today and a yellow alert for the next three days.

Very heavy rains on Wednesday

IMD Hyderabad has issued a very heavy rains warning for various districts on Wednesday. It has also forecast thunderstorms & lightning, squalls etc.

For the next two days, the weather department has forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms & lightning, squalls etc.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, said that “there will be no stoppage of rains soon. Continuous light rainfall is expected throughout the city for the next 3 hours. It won’t be heavy, it will be steady light rain. Very cold temperatures ahead (24-26 degrees Celsius)”.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

For the city, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in a few parts.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for Wednesday. However, no alert or warning has been issued for the next three days.

Though no warning has been issued from tomorrow till July 26, light rains have been forecast.

Due to the prevailing weather conditions, the maximum temperatures in the state, as per the data by Telangana Development Planning Society, have dropped to as low as 27.2 degrees Celsius which was recorded in Amrabad in Nagarkurnool District.

In case of Hyderabad, the lowest maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Banjara Hills.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecasts of heavy rains, the temperatures are likely to decline further in the coming days.