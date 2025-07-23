Many schools, colleges in Hyderabad declare holiday on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Various schools and junior colleges in Hyderabad have declared a holiday on Wednesday, July 23.

The decision was taken after student unions called for a statewide bandh.

Bandh called

Student groups including the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) have announced a bandh.

The bandh has been called to push their demands on several issues that have been pending for a long time.

One of the major issues is the high fees in private schools and colleges in Hyderabad and various other districts in Telangana. Another issue is the delay in the release of scholarships.

They are of the opinion that the mid-day meal schedule should not be limited to schools and should be extended to junior colleges.

They also demand an Education Minister as the portfolio is currently being held by the chief minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy.

Not all schools, colleges in Hyderabad declared holiday

Although many educational institutions in the state have declared a holiday, keeping the safety of the children as the top priority, some institutions decided to continue and avoided declaring a holiday on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, various educational institutions are witnessing a dip in attendance as parents avoid sending students due to the bandh called by student unions. Apart from this, continuous rains have also contributed to the dip in attendance at educational institutions today.

It remains to be seen how the bandh called by the student unions will impact the pending issues in the state.