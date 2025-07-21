AIMIM gears up for Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is gearing up for Milad-un-Nabi celebrations that will be organized on 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In view of the celebrations, a review meeting was held on Sunday at the party office in Darussalam.

AIMIM meeting focuses on arrangements

The meeting focused on the arrangements for the celebrations.

It was attended by AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig Quadri, and other officials.

Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Hyderabad

Every year in Hyderabad, the celebrations are held on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

In 2025, it is likely to fall on September 5. However, the final date will be confirmed after the sighting of the crescent moon.

As Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 27, 2025, the Ganesh Visarjan may coincide with Milad celebrations. However, as nothing is finalized yet, everything will become clear in the coming days.

Though more than a month remains for the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Hyderabad, AIMIM has started gearing up for the event and conducting review meetings to discuss arrangements.