Video: Hyderabad groom fires toy pistol during wedding procession, booked

Hyderabad: The Langer Houz police booked a case against a groom for firing a toy pistol during his wedding procession five days ago.

The incident occurred on December 12. According to SHO Langer Houz, Venkat Ramulu, the groom, Mohd Faisal and his friend Altaf fired a toy pistol in the air.

According to SHO Langer Houz, Venkat Ramulu, Mohd Faisal, during his marriage procession, had fired a toy pistol in the air. His friend Altaf had also fired a shot in the air.

The video of the friends shooting the toy pistol went viral on social media platforms.

@hydcitypolice police took legal action against groom Fasi Uddin and his friends after he was seen sitting on a horse and firing an air (toy) gun during his wedding. Police said no license is required for a toy gun, but their actions terrorised the public. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/25OWawo9Qx — Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) December 17, 2025

“We have initiated legal action against Faisal and Altaf,” said the SHO.

Police have warned people against using lathis, swords or other weapons during the functions.