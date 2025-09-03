Video: Hyderabad groom greeted by ambulance, mint garland in bizarre stunt

Hyderabad: The ambulance arrived blaring sirens, people paved way for it, it stopped and the stretcher was pulled out from the van and with something covered with a shroud taken inside the hall.

No, it was not a dead body, but a big garland made of mint leaves and meant for the bridegroom on his reception day.

The bizarre incident took place at a function hall at Rethi Bowli in the city.



The friends of the bridegroom thought of something different for the reception ceremony, they ordered a heavy mint garland and hired an ambulance. The garland was placed on the stretcher in the ambulance and brought to the function hall. As the vehicle zoomed in blaring sirens, bewildered people present inside the wedding hall looked at what was happening. At the entrance of the reception hall, the ‘marfa band team’ kept beating their instruments and a group of people danced around. Three clerics were present to complete the picture of a funeral.

The stretcher was pulled out and Marfa band members dressed as surgeons moved along with the stretcher towards the stage. The bridegroom was later garlanded.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, and soon the video went viral on social media platforms.

However, it received both appreciation and drew criticism as well. A section of the public appreciated the planning and idea, while a large community criticized the wastage of money and use of an ambulance. People argued that during such an auspicious month of Milad-un-Nabi, the community should focus more on simplifying marriages and not indulge in wastage of money.