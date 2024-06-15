Video: Hyderabad house owner assaulted after tenant confronts drunkards

Hyderabad: A man was attacked for questioning the unruly behaviour of a group of tipplers at Saroornagar in the city of Hyderabad in Telangana on Thursday night.

Janardhan Naidu, 45, owns a house in Netajinagar colony which falls under Saroornagar police station limits.

On Thursday night, a group of seven to eight people were consuming liquor at an open plot in the colony and creating disturbance for the residents with their unruly behaviour.

A colony resident went to them and asked them not to create a disturbance. He took pictures and left the place.

The gang members Madi Shankhu, 25, Gaddearaju Vamshi, 26, C Harish, 23, Shaheed Ali Khan, 23, Mohammed Sonu, 19, and two juveniles identified and went to the house. When the man did not come out of the house all of them pelted stones on the building and damaged the window glasses.

The tenant informed the house owner Naidu about the attack on the house. “Naidu came to the house when the gang attacked him with big sticks and stones. He suffered injuries and was shifted to hospital,” said V Saidi Reddy, SHO Saroornagar police station.

The police booked a case against seven people under sections 143,147,307,452,506 r/w 149 of IPC and remanded them.