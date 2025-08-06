Video: Hyderabad’s Khursheed Jah Devdi restoration work gains momentum

Built by the ancestors of Paigah noble Khursheed Jah Bahadur, the monument is a European-styled architectural palace.

Hyderabad: The work related to the restoration of Khursheed Jah Devdi located at Hussaini Alam, Hyderabad has finally gained momentum.

The work for the restoration of the monument began in June 2023.

Built by the ancestors of Paigah noble Khursheed Jah Bahadur, the monument is a European-styled architectural palace in Hyderabad.

Located just a kilometer away from Charminar, Khursheed Jah Devdi is a notified heritage structure.

The palace, which now needs to be restored, was once decorated with exclusive chandeliers. The garden at the palace was full of flowers.

