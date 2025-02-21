Video: Hyderabad’s Madanapet sees demolition drive against encroachments

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday conducted a demolition drive against encroachments in Madanapet.

During the drive, slight tension was also witnessed.

Demolition drive to clear encroachments in Hyderabad’s Madanapet

In order to remove the encroachments, GHMC took help from the police. A huge police presence was seen in the area when bulldozer took action.

Apart from it, since December last year, hundreds of footpath encroachments in Hyderabad have been cleared.

The action to reclaim pedestrian spaces was taken as part of Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments).

Earlier, the GHMC, in collaboration with the city’s traffic police, has conducted demolition drives and removed 744 encroachments in Hyderabad in two months.

Drive across city

Earlier, several areas in Hyderabad have been covered under a drive to clear footpath encroachments.

These areas include Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, Malakpet, Qutbullahpur, Santoshnagar, Karwan, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Alwal, Mehdipatnam, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Uppal, Amberpet, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, and Moosapet.

These initiatives are expected to ease traffic flow and enhance urban mobility across Hyderabad.