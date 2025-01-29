Video: Hyderabad resident assaults power official over disconnection

Hyderabad: A junior lineman, Kurram Suresh, was physically assaulted and his bike was allegedly damaged by a resident of Moula Ali over electricity arrears on Monday, January 27.

Kurram Suresh, 34, while on duty observed pending arrears on one service at the RTC colony in Dr Krishna Nagar. A resident of the house, a man named Irfan was intimated information on his pending dues of two months amounting to Rs 1,585.

On Monday, at 10:40 am electricity to the house was cut by the lineman Suresh following which Irfan began hurling abuses and manhandling him. The resident also reportedly damaged the official’s bike.

A complaint was registered by electricity officials after which Irfan was booked under Section 121 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assaulting a public servant, section 342 (4) for counterfeiting devices used to authenticate electronic records and section 351 (2) for criminal intimidation.