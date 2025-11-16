Video: Hyderabad resident dies in bus accident in Jangaon

Hyderabad: At least two persons, including a Hyderabad resident, died in a bus accident in Telangana on Sunday, November 16.

The accident occurred when an RTC bus rammed into a parked lorry in Nidigonda in Raghunathapalle mandal of Jangaon district from behind. At least six passengers were injured in the accident. The other victim is a native of Hanamkonda district.

A video shared on social media shows the mangled bus with dislocated seats.

Previous bus accident

This is the latest bus accident in Telangana; on November 3, a Telangana state Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus carrying about 70 passengers, collided with a tipper vehicle laden with crushed concrete at Mirzaguda on Chevella Road.

Seventeen bus passengers were crushed and buried under the gravel, leading to their instant deaths. Both drivers also perished.