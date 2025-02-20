Video: Hyderabad’s Shah Hatim Lake near Golconda on verge of disappearance

Hyderabad: Once a sprawling 104-acre water body, the historic Shah Hatim Lake which is located near Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort is now on the brink of disappearance.

Over the years, unchecked encroachment, large-scale dumping of construction waste, and sewage discharge have shrunk the lake to just 20 acres.

Rapid decline of Hyderabad’s Shah Hatim Lake near Golconda

The lake which was built during the Qutb Shahi era has suffered immense neglect. Its waters are now covered by thick layers of water hyacinth.

Due to the neglect, the water body has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes too.

Nearly 80 percent of the remaining water surface is clogged with invasive plants. These plants are further deteriorating the lake’s condition.

Apart from that, discarded household waste, plastic debris, and construction rubble have turned the lake into an unofficial dumping ground.

The once-pristine water body now struggles for survival amidst pollution and urban expansion.

Failed conservation efforts

Although multiple attempts were made by civic authorities to restore Shah Hatim Lake near Golconda, Hyderabad, efforts have largely fallen short.

While certain initiatives were undertaken to clear the lake and improve drainage, they failed to prevent encroachments and pollution.

The result is frequent flooding in surrounding areas during heavy rains.

With rapid urbanization swallowing Hyderabad’s historical water bodies, Shah Hatim Lake is at serious risk of vanishing altogether.

Urgent intervention is needed to remove encroachments, control waste dumping, and implement sustainable conservation measures.