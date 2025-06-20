Video: Hyderabad to get new Kondapur-Gachibowli flyover on June 28

It is a six-lane, bi-directional flyover.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2025 12:57 pm IST
Kondapur-Gachibowli flyover in Hyderabad
New Kondapur-Gachibowli flyover (Image: X)

Hyderabad: The inauguration of the first third-level flyover in Hyderabad that will connect Kondapur and Gachibowli is set for June 28.

It is a six-lane, bi-directional flyover.

To be named after PJR

As per the X handle of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the flyover is named after late Congress leader P. Janardhan Reddy, who is popularly known as PJR.

MS Creative School

The flyover is expected to provide a solution to the traffic congestion at Gachibowli Junction, Hyderabad. It is also expected to cut down travel time to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) located in Shamshabad.

Inauguration of Kondapur-Gachibowli flyover in Hyderabad

On June 28, the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, is going to inaugurate the flyover.

The length of the flyover is 1.29 km and arches over the existing two flyovers.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

It will be an addition to the existing flyovers in Hyderabad that are already addressing the traffic congestion issues across the city.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th June 2025 12:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button