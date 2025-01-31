Video: Hyderabad to get Science City soon

The government of India is developing a Science Experience Centre with a budget of Rs 232.7 crore.

Hyderabad to get Science City soon (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to become a hub for scientific innovation with the upcoming Science City at CSIR-IICT.

World-class science hub

The Science City will feature interactive and immersive exhibits designed to ignite curiosity and inspire young minds.

Key attractions include:

  1. Astronomy & Space Science
  2. Robotics & innovation hub
  3. 3D digital dome theatre
  4. Walk-through aquarium
  5. Motion simulator
  6. Student activity zones

Hyderabad’s Science City to boost scientific awareness

The ambitious project aims to foster scientific temperament among students and researchers in Telangana.

By offering hands-on experiences, Science City will provide an ideal platform for learning, creativity, and innovation.

With Hyderabad rapidly emerging as a center for technology and research, the Science City will further strengthen its reputation.

