Video: Hyderabad to get Science City soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to become a hub for scientific innovation with the upcoming Science City at CSIR-IICT.
The government of India is developing a Science Experience Centre with a budget of Rs 232.7 crore.
World-class science hub
The Science City will feature interactive and immersive exhibits designed to ignite curiosity and inspire young minds.
Key attractions include:
- Astronomy & Space Science
- Robotics & innovation hub
- 3D digital dome theatre
- Walk-through aquarium
- Motion simulator
- Student activity zones
Hyderabad’s Science City to boost scientific awareness
The ambitious project aims to foster scientific temperament among students and researchers in Telangana.
By offering hands-on experiences, Science City will provide an ideal platform for learning, creativity, and innovation.
With Hyderabad rapidly emerging as a center for technology and research, the Science City will further strengthen its reputation.