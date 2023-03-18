Video: Hyderabad witnesses heavy rain along with hailstone showers

Hyderabad: The city received heavy rains along with hailstone showers in several parts of the city on Saturday evening. A red alert has been issued for the entire city Residents were advised to stay indoors.

Parts of the city such as Nampally, Rajender Nagar, Charminar, Tolichowki, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Kapra, Secunderabad, Kondapur, Miyapur, Kukatpally, and Quthbullapur witnessed heavy rains and hailstorms.

Earlier the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall and hailstorm.

“All six zones in Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – are expected to witness hailstorm towards evening or night. These zones will also witness generally cloudy skies, light to moderate rain or thundershowers, and gusty winds ranging from 40-50 kmph,” the IMD report said.

#HyderabadRains has been trending on Twitter with many videos of rain emerging.

In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar has received the highest rainfall of 20 mm. Other areas that received heavy rainfall include Bahadurpura (16 mm), Serilingampally (12.8 mm), Charminar (11.3 mm), and Nampally (10.8 mm).