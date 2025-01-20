Video: Imam of Madinah and former Qari of Masjid Nabawi visits Kashmir

A professor of Uloom Al-Qur’an at Madinah International University and Imam of Masjid Al Qayyim in Madinah made a significant visit to North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday, January 19, drawing considerable public attention and excitement across the Valley.
The Imam Muhammad Abdullah Gilan Hafizullah, who previously served as a qari (Quran reciter) at Masjid Nabawi, originally built by Prophet Muhammad, arrived as a special guest following an invitation by Imam Khurshid Ahmad Naqshbandi of Jamia Masjid Bandipora.
His visit was announced the previous day, viewed by residents as a rare spiritual opportunity with many travelling to Bandipora to participate in the prayers. The event was held on maghrib (after sunset) till isha (night).