Video: Imam of Madinah and former Qari of Masjid Nabawi visits Kashmir

His visit was announced the previous day, viewed by residents as a rare spiritual opportunity with many travelling to Bandipora to participate in the prayers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 20th January 2025 7:58 pm IST
The Imam Muhammad Abdullah Gilan Hafizullah (X-screengrab)

A professor of Uloom Al-Qur’an at Madinah International University and Imam of Masjid Al Qayyim in Madinah made a significant visit to North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday, January 19, drawing considerable public attention and excitement across the Valley.

The Imam Muhammad Abdullah Gilan Hafizullah, who previously served as a qari (Quran reciter) at Masjid Nabawi, originally built by Prophet Muhammad, arrived as a special guest following an invitation by Imam Khurshid Ahmad Naqshbandi of Jamia Masjid Bandipora.

His visit was announced the previous day, viewed by residents as a rare spiritual opportunity with many travelling to Bandipora to participate in the prayers. The event was held on maghrib (after sunset) till isha (night).

