Video: Imam of Madinah and former Qari of Masjid Nabawi visits Kashmir

A professor of Uloom Al-Qur’an at Madinah International University and Imam of Masjid Al Qayyim in Madinah made a significant visit to North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday, January 19, drawing considerable public attention and excitement across the Valley.

The Imam Muhammad Abdullah Gilan Hafizullah, who previously served as a qari (Quran reciter) at Masjid Nabawi, originally built by Prophet Muhammad, arrived as a special guest following an invitation by Imam Khurshid Ahmad Naqshbandi of Jamia Masjid Bandipora.

His visit was announced the previous day, viewed by residents as a rare spiritual opportunity with many travelling to Bandipora to participate in the prayers. The event was held on maghrib (after sunset) till isha (night).

Watch videos

Imam of Madinah, former Qari of Masjid Nabawi (SAW) visited north Kashmir’s Bandipora pic.twitter.com/rPNVxKeaQd — Bandipora Desk (@Bandiporadesk) January 19, 2025