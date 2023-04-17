Video: In a first, childcare facility opened at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th April 2023 7:16 pm IST
Video: In a first, child care facility opened at Makkah's Grand Mosque
Photo: Sabq/Twitter

Riyadh: For the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a child care facility centre has been opened in the vicinity of the Grand Mosque, Makkah, to take care of the children while parents perform Umrah, local media reported.

This comes as part of the qualitative services provided to visitors and Umrah performers coming to the Grand Mosque.

According to the Arabic Daily Sabq, the child care facility centre was opened in the middle of Ramzan and provides its services to worshippers with the support and supervision of the relevant government agencies.

The centre looks after children under the age of six while their parents perform the Umrah, or lesser pilgrimage, and other religious rituals at the Grand Mosque.

Operating around the clock, it can host up to 80 children. It includes game areas and bedrooms and is supervised by professionals.

The first three hours of the service are offered free of charge.

Ramzan is usually the peak of Umrah season at the Grand Mosque, especially in the last ten days of the month, which is expected to end on Friday.

Watch the video below

