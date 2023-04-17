Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Qatar declares 11-day holiday

Doha: Qatar has declared an 11-day holiday in celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, according to the Amiri Diwan.

Eid holidays in Qatar will begin on April 19, which corresponds to 28 Ramzan 1444 AH, and will continue until Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Employees are scheduled to return to work on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Also Read UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public sector employees

While the holiday will apply to all ministries, government entities and public institutions, the Governor of Qatar Central Bank is expected to specify the start and end dates for the holiday across Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks and financial institutions that are under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA).

What is Eid Al-Fitr?

At the end of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid Al-Fitr is a holiday that marks the end of a full month of fasting. Practices vary around the world but usually include morning prayers, public holidays, visits with family and friends, new clothes and henna, gift-giving and charitable contributions.

When is Eid Al-Fitr and how is it determined?

The end of the Ramzan is confirmed in the same way as the beginning, by the moon sighting committee, which is responsible for observing the crescent of the new moon.

The duration of the Ramzan is determined by the Islamic calendar, which consists of 12 lunar months with a total of 354 or 355 days. This means that each month can last either 29 or 30 days.

According to astrologers, this year in the UAE, Ramzan will be 30 days long. This gives the most likely start of Eid Al-Fitr on Friday, April 21.

However, the official decision will be announced on the 29h day of Ramzan, on Thursday, April 20.