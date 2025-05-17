Video: Indian Armyman posted in Jammu accuses VRO's kin of land grab in Siddipet.

Hyderabad: An Indian Army soldier, B Rama Swamy, currently posted on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, has released a video on social media accusing a village revenue officer’s (VRO) family of encroaching on his ancestral land at Chowdarpally in Akberpet-Bhumpally mandal, Siddipet district.

In the video, Rama Swamy alleges that the encroachers have been harassing his parents and other family members, and have also removed their names from the official land records.

Despite his family approaching multiple authorities-including the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), and the Siddipet Collector’s office-no action has been taken. Rama Swamy claims the VRO is using his influence to prevent any intervention by officials.

The soldier appealed to the public to share his video widely so that it reaches chief minister A Revanth Reddy, urging immediate government action.

The video has since gone viral, sparking widespread support on social media and calls for the government to resolve the issue swiftly.

Former minister T Harish Rao has responded to the situation, contacting Siddipet collector M Manu Chowdary and urging him to address the matter.

Requested @Collector_SDPT Garu to investigate the matter and take necessary action. It's appalling that a soldier safeguarding our borders faced such an incident. https://t.co/3krAztih5D — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) May 17, 2025

Rao emphasised the collective responsibility to support soldiers who serve the nation at the borders, especially when they face injustice at home