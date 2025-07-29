Video: Indian origin man issues threats on UK flight, detained

A 41-year-old Indian-origin Hindu man has been detained after he allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” “Death to America,” and “Death to Trump” onboard a UK flight bound for Glasgow.

Abhay Naik, a resident of Luton in the United Kingdom, caused panic among passengers after he started chanting anti-Trump and anti-America slogans.

The EasyJet flight 609 was travelling from London to Glasgow. Soon after take-off, Naik emerged from the restroom shouting, “I am going to bomb the plane! Allahu Akbar! Death to America! Death to Trump!”

A video has gone viral since then.

Naik, a resident of Luton in the United Kingdom, emerged from the restroom shouting "I am going…

Naik was pinned down by other passengers and taken into custody by the Scottish police.

Narrating the incident, one of the passengers alleged that Naik pushed the airline staff. “He was aggressive towards them. At that point, one guy managed to grab him from behind and pull him down, then everyone jumped on top of him,” the passenger was quoted by The Sun.

Soon after the incident, the pilot made an emergency landing.

Naik has been charged with causing mid-air disturbance.