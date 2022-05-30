Video: Ink attack on farmer leader Tikait, attackers chant ‘Modi’

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 30th May 2022 3:52 pm IST
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait being taken away

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was smeared with black ink allegedly by members or supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while addressing the media in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to a report by NDTV, the farmer leader had called for a press meet to speak about the sting operation in which a Karnataka farmer leader was allegedly caught red-handed asking for a bribe.

Dozens of people entered the room and attacked Tikait with ink. In an attempt to seek revenge and protect Tikait party workers attacked the aggressor with chairs, as he was chanting “Modi, Modi” continuously.

Tikait blamed the BJP-led Karnataka state government for not providing enough security for his visit. “No security was provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

