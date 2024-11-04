Video: Inside Taj Falaknuma Palace where Salman Khan is shooting

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has returned to one of his favorite locations, the royal Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, to film scenes for his upcoming movie Sikandar. He landed in the city on Saturday and is prepping up for an intensive shooting schedule along with director AR Murugadoss and co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

The historic palace, known for its grand architecture and opulent history, offers a picturesque backdrop for the film’s key sequences.

An inside video from the palace is going viral on social media, showcasing the crew setting up in the stunning courtyard. Security personnel can also be seen present, given recent concerns about Salman Khan’s safety.

#Sikandar shoot kicked off last night with Salman Khan major chunks of film is going to shoot here pic.twitter.com/0na9HD9gav — rishabh singh (@RishabhSin1312) November 3, 2024

Salman Khan shares a sentimental connection with the palace, as his sister, Arpita Khan, got married here in 2014, making the location special to him.

Following the Hyderabad shoot, the Sikandar team will move to Mumbai, with plans for a European shoot later this year. The film is expected to release on Eid 2025.